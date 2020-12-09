Tree falls on excavator in Jones County, killing operator

“We commend the firefighters from Sharon VFD and Shady Grove VFD, along with EMServ Ambulance Service medics, for their efforts to extricate the victim from this tragic incident,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have men and women such as these volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel who give of themselves in times of tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”