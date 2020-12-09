Tree falls on excavator in Jones County, killing operator

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A person was killed in Jones County Wednesday morning when a tree fell on the cab of a track excavator.
The Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to the scene on Highway 537 near Spradley Road just before 11 a.m., according to Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council.
Bumgardner said a crew was working in the area to clear a tract of land when the tree fell and crushed the operator of the excavator.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Sharon Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Hodge, it took emergency personnel three hours to free the victim using the jaws of life and chainsaws due to the “extreme entrapment conditions of the victim.”
“We commend the firefighters from Sharon VFD and Shady Grove VFD, along with EMServ Ambulance Service medics, for their efforts to extricate the victim from this tragic incident,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have men and women such as these volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel who give of themselves in times of tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.