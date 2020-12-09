SU gamer vying for $50k in scholarships in HBCU celebrity NBA2K tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - HBCU Heroes, a non-profit that supports STEM and media careers, will host a virtual esports holiday tournament featuring professional athletes and a gamer from Southern University.
The HBCU eSports Holiday Showdown will take place Wednesday, Dec. 16. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. CT. The NBA2K tournament will award $50,000 in scholarships, prizes, and lab funding.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen will face off against Boston Celtics NBA2K League gamer Sheriff Cruz in an exhibition match.
Registration is open to all currently enrolled HBCU students.
Jamaal Young, a returning competitor from the HBCU summer esports tournament, will represent Southern University. Young is currently in the Computer Science program and is expected to graduate in 2021.
“This event is the right step to start educating the African American community on the benefits of the esports industry,” Christopher Turner, GM and Head Coach for SU and Southern Lab, says. “The opportunities of STEM and STEAM careers need to be a focus for this generation and the next.”
The HBCU eSports Holiday Showdown will stream live on Facebook Gaming, Twitch, YouTube and more.
Visit HBCUHeroes.org for more.
