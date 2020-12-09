Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Biloxi; 2 intersections currently closed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two rail intersections in Biloxi are currently closed after a pedestrian crossing the tracks was struck and killed by a train Wednesday.
It happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive.
According to police, the man was on foot and trying to cross the tracks and beat the train when he was hit. He has not yet been identified.
The railroad intersections at Eisenhower and Debuys Road are currently closed while authorities investigate the accident. People are advised to find alternative routes.
We will update this story once we have more information.
