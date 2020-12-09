Pearl River hires former Ole Miss QB to lead offense

As a sophomore in 2012, Wallace passed for 2,994 yards and 22 touchdowns and also rushed for 390 and eight TDs. He later earned the Conerly Trophy, given annually to Mississippi’s top college football player. Ole Miss punctuated the turnaround season with a Compass Bowl victory over Pitt and a 7-6 record. In 2013, Wallace passed for 3,346 yards and 18 touchdowns, rushed for 355 and six scores and was once again a finalist for the Conerly. The Rebels finished 8-5 after taking down Georgia Tech in the Music City Bowl. In his final season at Ole Miss, Wallace passed for 3,194 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 199 yards with five TDs. During the Rebels’ nine-win campaign, they climbed as high as No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 and played in the Peach Bowl.