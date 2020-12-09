Pearl River County added to governor’s mask mandate; Limits placed on indoor sports venues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County is now under an indoor mask mandate, joining Harrison, Jackson, and Stone counties. Of the six southernmost Mississippi counties, only Hancock and George counties have COVID-19 case numbers low enough to not require face coverings in public, but they are still encouraged. (See the full list of counties listed in the executive order below.)
Governor Tate Reeves also announced the following new guidelines for gatherings:
- For social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than 10 in a single space indoors.
- For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.
- Indoor sports venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to the lesser of a) four spectators per student participant or b) 250 ticketed spectators.
- Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of ten percent seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.
Face coverings in schools are also required statewide whenever social distancing is not possible. The following is the full list of Mississippi counties where face coverings are required when indoors and interacting with the public:
Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.