One Year Later: William Peyton remembered as the foundation bearing his name helps others

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since William Peyton drowned in the Wolf River the day before his Long Beach High School graduation. Now, his father is continuing his son’s love for others with a fundraiser this Saturday for the William Peyton Foundation.
“He was the kid that gave his shoes away or bought other kids lunch or believed that education was something that everyone deserved,” says Peyton’s father, William Henson. “He loved everyone and never met a stranger. He was friends with all different kinds of groups. He never met anybody that he didn’t talk to.”
It was his son’s spirit that led William Henson to create the William Peyton Foundation.
“My goal has been, and always will be, to live on his legacy to PeyPey it forward and love it like Peyton.” said Henson.
To do that, they will need money. That is where Lost Pizza Company in Ocean Springs stepped in to assist. Henson teamed up with Eric Braden at Lost Pizza Company in Ocean Springs to bring in the funds needed to help support his son’s desire to help others.
“It’s very important for us to have a foundation on the coast that we’re familiar with, that we know and work very well together and are able to help the communities on the coast,” said Braden. “It’s very passionate for us. As you can tell by the silent auction items, the community has really stepped up to help us right now with this silent auction and this fundraiser. We couldn’t be happier to have partnered up with William and his foundation for what we hope to be an annual thing.”
The fundraiser will take place here at Lost Pizza Co. in Ocean Springs on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. where 10 percent plus of the proceeds of all sales, all day long will go to the William Peyton Foundation.
If you can’t make it on Saturday, you can come in anytime between now and Saturday night and you can still donate by putting your name down on one of these silent auction items. They will be available all they way up until 9 p.m. on Saturday night when the cards will be picked up and phone calls will be made.
Funds raised will help in providing Career Technical Scholarships and assist with school programs on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and community service programs and help create water safety awareness along the Gulf Coast.
On December 14th, in celebration of William Peyton’s 20th Birthday, his dad, his best friend, and puppy companion “Bear,” and the foundation will be donating food, blankets and other items to the Humane Shelter of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
