Mississippi Centers for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities receives generous donation

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Center For Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities has five new iPads, thanks to C-Spire. The center will use these iPads in therapy sessions to increase communication for autistic children who are nonverbal.
Center workers said the iPads are kid friendly and have lots of teaching tools on them.
“There’s so many ways that these will benefit our learners,” said Clinical Director Katelyn Martin. We have kids that love them for reinforcements. When they complete their tasks they use them to play with. They like to watch different things and play games. We have clients that use them to communicate. We’ll open the notes app and type different things and talk back and forth with them.”
Leaders at C-Spire presented the iPads as part of not only their community outreach, but in an effort to give back in a time of great need.
“It’s not only for our community but also for the individuals and the families that will be using these iPads and what they’ll use them for.” said C-Spire Major Wireless manager, Trent Taylor.
The five iPads were donated and will be immediately placed into the rotation to replace older generation models that no longer work.
