Mississippi AG to support Texas in election lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that she will support Texas in its lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed the lawsuit, saying election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan are unlawful.
“Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government,” AG Fitch said. “I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”
At a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said he supported Mississippi’s decision to back the suit.
He questioned whether election laws enacted in those states prior to the presidential election were constitutional, adding that some states bent to outside pressure to change election law.
“Those on the left, particularly liberal groups, tried to get legislatures to change the election laws to allow for very different election systems than what those states have run in the past,” he said. “That’s what the litigation filed in Texas is seeking to review, and I certainly think it makes sense for all states to join in.”
He said that pressure was instrumental in some states establishing new rules regarding mail-in voting and the use of absentee ballots.
The American Civil Liberties Union says the lawsuit is ridiculous, a waste of taxpayer dollars and an attempt to disenfranchise voters.
“Fitch is using taxpayer dollars to fight reality. The reality that Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States. The reality that even President Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, admits there was no widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election,” an ACLU statement reads. “She is arguing that these swing states harm Mississippi voters because they allow absentee ballots to be counted if they arrive after election day. That is the exact same process we use in Mississippi! Mississippi absentee ballots can also count if they are postmarked prior to the election, but arrive a few days after the election.”
All four states being sued were won by President Donald Trump in 2016, but flipped to former Vice President Joe Biden this year.
Mississippi’s votes for the 2020 election were certified on November 20.
There has been no evidence of election fraud in Mississippi.
Read AG Fitch’s statement below:
