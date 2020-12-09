Gulfport tramway bridge now in final stages of design, engineering

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that the Mississippi Aquarium is open, talk has turned to the tramway bridge that is set to be built across Highway 90 in Gulfport.
On Tuesday, the Gulfport City Council voted to ratify an agreement between the city and Coast Transit Authority about the location and placement of the bridge.
The project will connect Gulfport’s transit center, the Mississippi Aquarium, and Jones Park with an electric tram, pedestrian walkway, and bicycle path, shortening travel times and improving safety and access for visitors.
Right now, the plans for the overpass are in the final stages of designing and engineering and are awaiting approval from MDOT.
The $10 million project will start taking bids at the beginning of 2021, with construction scheduled to begin sometime in March.
Organizers are excited to soon link together some of the city’s main attractions in a unique way.
“A lot of events going on in Jones Park and the harbor that people need to access. You’ll have all the parking on the north side and all the activities at Jones Park. People will be able to walk, ride their bikes or ride the CTA public transit. We’re going to be using a little trolley-type vehicle to get across,” explained CTA Executive Director Kevin Coggin.
Renderings and a walk-through video posted by the architectural firm in charge of the project shows wide, sweeping paths with plenty of room for people to walk or bike across the highway.
Once constructed, the multimodal bridge will allow CTA to operate rubber-tire open-air trams across U.S. 90, connecting the Gulfport Transit Center and the CTA transit stop in Jones Park. The bridge will link parking areas at the CTA transit center to Jones Park during special community events and activities.
The bridge will give pedestrians a safer way to access attractions that are on both sides of the highway without crossing the street, said Coggins.
A $5.35 million grant has been awarded to CTA to fund the final phase of construction for a bridge over U.S. 90 in downtown Gulfport.
The project is expected to be ready for the public sometime in Summer 2022 and is part of Gulfport’s downtown renewal, which included construction of the aquarium.
