Gulfport teen faces manslaughter charges in Molly Lee’s death

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WLOX/WKRG) - A Gulfport teen is now facing manslaughter charges for her involvement in the fatal crash that killed 16-year-old Molly Lee, according to WKRG.
Orange Beach Police identified 18-year-old Annabella Matthews as the driver in the fatal single-car crash last Friday night. Matthews made her first bond hearing Monday afternoon, where she was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.
According to WKRG, Matthews’ defense attorney Patrick Doggett told the judge that this was a situation that involved two good kids and one very bad decision. Doggett also said no one is invincible, not even teenagers.
“Anytime you add in alcohol and drugs you increase the chances something bad might happen.” said Doggett.
As previously reported, Molly died in a fatal crash in Orange Beach, Ala. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities. The driver, who’s now identified as Matthews, was taken to the hospital where she suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Matthews bond was set at $11,000. However, if she makes bond she will be required to be monitored for alcohol.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.