Former Biloxi senior staffer indicted on 9 counts of touching a child

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A former city staffer in Biloxi has been indicted by a grand jury on nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Cliff Kirkland, 67, is accused of touching three children spanning a five-year period.
The first five counts in the indictment says Kirkland touched a girl’s private parts on at least five occasions between Aug. 1, 2013 and July 31, 2018.
An additional three counts of the indictment state Kirkland touched a second victim on at least three occasions between Aug. 1, 2014 and July 31, 2017.
One count of the indictment states Kirkland touched a third child between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017.
According to an arrest report from 2019, one of the victims told investigators that she was in fifth grade the first time Kirkland touched her in 2013. She called Kirkland a family friend and said the incidents took place at his home, states the report.
The arrest report also said another underage girl made a similar claim, saying Kirkland touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping at his home between 2014 and 2016.
No other details have been released at this time by authorities because this is a pending investigation that involves sexual crimes against children.
Kirkland was initially arrested on Dec. 17, 2019, and charged with two counts of touching a child. At the time, he was employed as the City of Biloxi’s Civic Innovation and Development Officer. Within his job capacity, he also served as Biloxi’s representative on the Harrison County Board of Commissioners, a position that was appointed by the city.
He resigned from both positions three days after his arrest.
