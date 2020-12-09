Civil Rights-Era detective honored by Biloxi VA for his work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was Lee Cody’s dream to become a police officer and a detective. After his stint with the Coast Guard, he did just that, joining the Duval County Sheriff’s Department in Florida
On March 23, 1964, he was assigned to investigate the murder of 34-year-old Johnnie Mae Chappell. But what he really learned was, they didn’t want the case solved at all.
“It’s been a terrible, terrible, terrible pain in my heart for many years that the truth was never told and they got away with it.” said Cody.
The VA’s “My Life, My Story” project seeks to document the accomplishments of the veterans they serve. The program honored Cody, who now lives in Long Beach, for his tireless work to find justice for a woman he didn’t know.
On March 23, 1964, 34-year-old Johnnie Mae Chappell was gunned down on the side of a road in Jacksonville, Fla. The mother of ten was not aware of the racial strife that was gripping the city that night, or that four white men got in a car that night looking to hurt someone.
Cody arrested the four men for the shooting, but only one was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter. He only served three years in prison.
Cody and fellow detective, Donald Coleman, continued to investigate the case. They uncovered an unsavory story about why there was no murder conviction. Their actions got them fired from the department and Cody never worked as a police officer again.
“It was my life long dream to be a detective,” said Cody. “And to lose that dream, I’ll never be able to tell anybody how that hurt me.”
Cody told his story to his nurse at the Biloxi VA and she knew his story needed to be shared. Her efforts led to Cody being honored by the “My Life, My Story” project.
During the ceremony, Cody’s nurse, Stephanie Page-McClure read her nominating letter which closed with: “I hope and pray, at the end of this event, you have some peace and some closure knowing you have done all, and we are thankful for you. I know I am forever changed, knowing your story.”
“Yes it did touch my heart,” Page-McClure said after the ceremony. “It touched my heart even more that he didn’t just take a couple of years, he spent decades of his life. He actually met up with the family, helped them have some type of peace.”
Page-McClure also added “It was his decades of spending time on this and still having a burden of the injustice that happened with Mrs. Johnnie Mae Chappell. Yes it really touched my heart, and that’s why I said we have to honor him, not just for his service as a veteran, but what he did with the Chappell case.”
Cody published a book on the case in 2011 called “The 14th Denial.” He pushed politicians to look into his allegations of corruption and coverup, including former president George W. Bush and former Governor Jeb Bush.
Nothing came of either investigation, further frustrating Cody, who to this day maintains his assertions are accurate and documented.
“No matter whom I told and gave the evidence of the criminality, nobody would expose it,” said Cody. “And that just my whole country, that just broke my heart.”
A documentary “Wanted Justice: Johnnie Mae Chappell” was made in 2009 and can be seen on Prime Video. Cody said he laments the film was not able to fully discuss the corruption he uncovered.
A number of people joined the ceremony, by video conference to honor Cody and the work he has done to keep the story alive. Among them was Congressman John Rutherford (R), Fla., The former Duval County Sheriff long after Cody’s stint there said Cody’s efforts continued to inspire.
Film maker Keith Beauchamp, who made a documentary, and other friends also joined the video call.
The last to speak was Shelton Chappell, Johnnie Mae Chappell’s youngest son, who was four months old when his mother was murdered. He and Cody have become close friends over the years, as the two have worked together to find justice for Johnnie Mae.
“You will always be in my family and my heart,” Chappell said. “Always. I love you, I love you, I love you.”
