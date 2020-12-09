Christmas on Porter is canceled due to surge in COVID-19 cases

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With COVID-19 cases increasing drastically each day, the holidays just may not be the same this year. The St. Paul United Methodist Church decided that they would not throw their annual Christmas on Porter event this year.
Senior pastor, Rick Brooks, said as much as he would love singing Christmas carols and spreading holiday cheer, he just doesn’t think it’s safe to take the risk gathering.
“We thought better of it because it seemed that it would be more of an unmanageable environment for people coming and going.” said Brooks.
Brooks said he understands tradition may be important for many people, but with more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths statewide, safety should be a priority.
“We just want to be sure that we do no harm,” Brooks said. “The last thing we want to do is be a super spreader or even a mini spreader event. The odds are that could be that.”
Although Christmas on Porter is canceled, The Historic Ocean Springs Association said at least 14 other businesses and organizations will still participate with lights. There are already several lights wrapped around trees and bushes along Porter Avenue that will be lit each night leading up to Christmas.
That way, families can still drive or walk along Porter Avenue to view the lights on their own if they choose not to as a community.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.