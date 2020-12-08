WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine selected for STARS program

“I applied for the Choosing Wisely STARS program because as a medical student, I found myself feeling hopeless, almost useless, as I watched health care workers on the front lines tirelessly care for our country during the pandemic,” Thibodeaux said. “I decided that while I cannot currently serve in the medical field, I wanted to make sure that when the time does come, I will have learned as much as possible and provide myself with the knowledge and resources to best care for my future patients.”