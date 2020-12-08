U.S. Postal Service seeing high volume of package deliveries this holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The holiday season is the busiest time of year for local post offices.
Workers are sorting and sifting through tons of holiday mail, trying to make sure it gets to your doorstep in time for Christmas.
“We’ll be delivering millions of packages,” said David Walton, spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service. He said the postal service is seeing an uptick in deliveries this holiday season and there’s one big reason why.
“We are expecting a surge in package volume because of coronavirus,” Walton explained. “With more people at home and ordering online, we’re already seeing that in our plants that the mail volume is really up a lot this year.”￼
To help prepare itself for the holiday rush, Walton said the postal service is hiring seasonal employees and also extending it’s hours.
“You may see your carrier out there when you are leaving for work,” said Walton. “We’re going to be delivering packages earlier throughout the week, and also on Sundays throughout the holidays and throughout the month of December.”
With the high volume of deliveries this year, Gray Sobczyk of Jackson said she’s sending her gifts off weeks ahead of the holiday, ensuring it arrives in time for Christmas.
“You don’t want to put that off until the last minute, plus Christmas is really stressful as it is,” said Sobczyk. “I feel like getting this done and out of the way early kind of relieves some of the stress that might happen later on towards the actual day.”
For those who wanting to make sure their gifts make it under the tree in time for Christmas, Walton said there are a few dates to keep in mind:
· The deadline to ship first class mail such as cards and letters is December 18th.
· For priority mail such as packages, the deadline is December 19th.
· When in comes to shipping mail to members of the military, the deadline for first class and priority mail is December 11th.
· The deadline for priority mail express is December 18th.
Now that the holiday season is here and packages are being delivered, Walton encourages everyone to be cautious of porch pirates. He said to put your package inside your home as soon as it arrives.
If you’re out of town on the day it’s expected to arrive, Walton suggests putting your mail on hold and letting the post office hold it for you until you get back in town.
