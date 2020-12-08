Tentative plans made to distribute almost 4,000 vaccinations to UMMC staff next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tentative plans have been made to distribute around 4,000 coronavirus vaccinations to the staff of UMMC.
According to a spokesperson for the hospital, a memo was sent Tuesday afternoon announcing the news.
The vaccines could be made available to the hospital staff as early as Wednesday, December 16. Although not mandatory, they are “strongly encouraged.”
According to the memo, those staff members who choose to take the vaccine should be prepared to experience “mild side effects” which should not prevent the staff from returning to work.
The vaccines still need emergency use authorization before distribution can officially begin.
This as State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers announced Tuesday that they will be first in line to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
The two expect the initial round of COVID vaccinations as early as December 13 and say that the first doses will be made available to heath care workers, followed by individuals living in long-term care facilities.
Mississippi is expecting to receive around 25,000 vaccine doses next week.
