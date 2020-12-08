State returns over $400K in misused taxpayer money

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced over $400,000 that has been returned to taxpayers across Mississippi.
The money comes from investigations where public funds were allegedly stolen or misused, with the most significant totals coming in Columbus, Canton and Pascagoula.
They include:
- Former Chief Financial Officer of the City of Columbus, Milton Rawle, was arrested for embezzlement in August 2020. The Auditor’s office has now recovered $242,951.13 for Columbus. Rawle still faces criminal charges in Lowndes County.
- Auditors issued a $13,986.86 demand to the law firm Blackmon and Blackmon, PLLC and several members of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board for misappropriation of public funds in August. The board members voted to pay public money to the law firm for personal representation. The demand has been paid in full by the firm.
- Special Agents from the Auditor’s office issued separate June 2019 demand letters to Robert Parker and Joseph Huffman, the former city comptroller and former city manager of Pascagoula, respectively. Parker and Huffman mismanaged bond proceeds and failed to accurately portray the city’s finances, which resulted in a financial loss to the City. Both demands totaling $54,215.17 have now been paid in full.
“As always, I’m proud of the work of the team at the Auditor’s office to return money to the taxpayers,” White said. “What we do is not for show. We investigate, move cases to completion, and successfully return money to where it belongs.”
You can report any suspected fraud by calling 1-800-321-1275 or going to www.osa.ms.gov.
