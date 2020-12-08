Sheriff: Runner fights off attacker in attempted rape on Longleaf Trace

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman running on the Longleaf Trace was attacked in an attempted rape Tuesday morning, Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said.
According to Rigel, a 44-year-old woman was running on the trace when Christopher Corey Welcher walked out of the woods and attacked her.
The attack happened about a mile south of Epley Station around 10:20 a.m.
Rigel said the woman defended herself and was able to fight Welcher off.
Welcher took the woman’s cell phone and ran back into the woods, Rigel said.
Deputies arrested Welcher near the intersection of Scruggs Road and State Route 589 around 1:20 p.m. Rigel said the cell phone Welcher took was also recovered.
Welcher, 33, was booked into the Lamar County Jail on a charge of attempted rape, but Rigel said more charges are possible.
