Remembering Molly: Gulfport business renames customer favorite after late teen

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A community is in mourning after a Gulfport High cheerleader was killed last week in a car crash. Now, one local business where the teen frequented is honoring her while also raising money for her family.
Molly Lee died Friday night when the vehicle she was riding in crashed in Orange Beach, Ala. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said authorities. Another teenager who was driving the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries.
Now, Molly’s community of family, friends, and classmates are left grieving the loss of the vibrant 16-year-old.
“Molly was a junior at Gulfport High School where she not only walked the halls but was a member of the halls,” reads her obituary.
Also left impacted by her death are the places she frequented, including Bayou View Nutrition, where Molly would visit a few times a week, always ordering the same loaded tea drink.
“Every Friday, she and her mom would come in here - and her two sisters - and they would get the same drink, the Garden of Eden,” said Bailey Smith, one of Molly’s friends who works at Bayou View Nutrition.
In an effort to remember Molly and help her family with the unforeseen expenses left behind with her death, Bayou View Nutrition has renamed that drink “The Molly” in her honor.
“They would always want extra strawberry in it so we would have it ready for them when they came in,” said Smith. “Every morning, she would be bopping in here, smiling, ready to get her drink.”
The money made from the sale of that drink this week will be given to Molly’s family to help them in their time of need.
Money should be the last thing Molly’s family has to worry about right now, said one of the store’s owners Mark Powell.
“It’s just a good old Southern thing to do whenever something like this happens. Everyone tries to figure out ways to pitch in and make life easier on the family,” he said.
Powell said since Monday morning, the shop has been slammed with Gulfport High students eager to buy the drink named after Molly.
“There has been an outpouring of love and support for both families that are involved,” Powell said. “All of the kids from the school are coming in and getting the Molly, they’re getting five or six Mollys to give to their friends. I think there’s probably at least 50 of these Molly teas walking around Gulfport High school right now.”
Powell said the menu will eventually be updated with Molly’s name in place of the Garden of Eden underneath the beauty teas on the wall. That way, her name will live on through something she loved.
According to her obituary, the 16-year-old was on the varsity cheer team and played on the Lady Admirals golf team.She was also an honor student who was an active member of the school’s Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Gulfport Cotillion Club, French Club, and a future inductee of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the youth group at her church, Trinity United Methodist.
“As evident through her high school involvement, Molly made the most of every situation. She never met a stranger and made everyone a better version of themselves. She lit up every room she walked into, every field she cheered on, and every course she played on,” reads her obituary.
