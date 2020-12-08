Ocean Springs park gets mural makeover thanks to Girl Scout troop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A park in downtown Ocean Springs is a bit brighter thanks to the creativity of a group of Girl Scouts.
On Monday, Troop 4513 unveiled two murals they painted at Inner Harbor Park, which is located 127 Pine Drive.
The idea for the murals came after the troop’s volunteer leader Liz Elmore contacted the Jackson County Recreation Department requesting permission to use the park as the girls’ meeting location so social distancing guidelines could be adhered to in the wake of COVID-19.
The troop shared their desire to do something that would enhance the park while they used the space and the idea of a mural was born.
The group of girls were inspired by the park’s scenery when designing and painting the work of art. After drawing their ideas for the murals, the Recreation Department voted on the concepts. What originally was going to be one mural became two because county leaders say there were so many great design ideas that they couldn’t decide.
The sketches were combined into two murals and overwhelmingly approved once again by the Recreation Department.
Thanks to some help from a local craft boutique, the girls were able to execute their designs, leaving the park a more beautiful place than when they first found it.
“They really worked together a lot and it shows what they can accomplish by working together as a team,” said Ashley Drake, the owner of Artsy Ashley’s Boutique, who helped the girls with their mural.
Troop leaders say they are also glad to leave a lasting work of art at the park for generations to enjoy.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.