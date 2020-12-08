Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Of those, six reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff. Eight confirmed cases of COVID were reported at George County High; an additional six schools also reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students. No new outbreaks were reported in the district.
A total of 25 teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at six different schools. A total of 395 students were quarantined at eight schools, which includes 216 at L.C. Hatcher Elementary and 51 at George County High.
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Agricola Elementary (7), Benndale Elementary (10), Central Elementary (22), George County High (14), George County Middle (12) and L.C Hatcher Elementary (6). Two other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases since school began: Central Elementary (17), George County High (46), George County Middle (18), and L.T. Taylor Intermediate (8). Three other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
A total of 13 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Of those, between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff were confirmed at three schools during the week. Ten positive cases were confirmed this week at Hancock High and six were confirmed at Hancock Middle. Seven additional schools each reported between 1-5 positive cases in students during the week. One new outbreak was reported Our Lady Academy.
17 teachers/staff at eight schools were quarantined during the week; 236 students at 12 schools were quarantined during the week.
Seven positive cases in teachers/staff have been reported Hancock Middle since the start of the school year. Eleven additional schools have reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Bay High (16), Bay Waveland Middle (9), Hancock High (60), Hancock Middle (20), Hancock North Central Elementary (6), Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary (7), North Bay Elementary (7), and South Hancock Elementary (15). Since the start of school, five schools have reported between 1-5 students who each have the virus.
Harrison County
A total of 53 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Of those, 23 schools each reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Six students at Gulfport High reported positive cases this week. An additional 19 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in students this week. One new outbreak was reported at Gulfport High.
48 teachers/staff members at 21 schools was quarantined this week due to possible COVID exposure. 508 students at 31 schools were quarantined during the week, which includes 77 students at North Gulfport Middle.
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Biloxi Junior High (6), Biloxi High (13), Biloxi Upper (8), Central Elementary (6), Crossroads Elementary (8), D’Iberville Elementary (9), D’Iberville High (9), D’Iberville Middle (10), Gulfport Central Middle (6), Gulfport High (16), Harrison Central High (6), Harrison County Child Development Center (6), North Bay Elementary (6), North Gulfport Middle (9), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (6), River Oaks Elementary (9), Saucier Elementary (8), West Elementary (7), and West Wortham Elementary/Middle (10). An additional 30 schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Bayou View Elementary (8), Bel Aire Elementary (6), Biloxi High (49), Biloxi Junior High (18), Biloxi Upper (14), Crossroads Elementary (6), D’Iberville High (49), Gulfport High (45), Harper McCaughan Elementary (10), Harrison Central High (41), Long Beach High (21), Long Beach Middle (26), North Bay Elementary (7), North Gulfport Middle (21), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (15), Pass Christian Elementary (8), Pass Christian High (25), St. Patrick Catholic High (12), and West Harrison High (22). An additional 30 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 47 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Of those, 11 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. New cases of the virus were confirmed in students at Pascagoula High (7), Gautier High (7), and East Central High (7) this week. An additional 17 schools reported between 1-5 cases in students for the five-day period. Five new outbreaks were reported at Singing River Academy and one was reported at Gautier High
A total of 17 staff members in 10 schools were quarantined that week due to possible COVID exposure. A total of 230 students at 15 schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week.
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: College Park Elementary (7), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (10), Moss Point High (18), Ocean Springs High (13), Pecan Park Elementary (6), Singing River Academy (6), St. Martin East (14), St. Martin High (8), St. Martin Middle (6), St. Martin North (14), St. Martin Upper (6), Trent Lott (7), Vancleave High (15), Vancleave Lower (7), Vancleave Middle (20), Vancleave Upper (13), and Colmer Middle (6). An additional 28 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: College Park Elementary (6), East Central High (49), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (43), East Central Upper (13), Gautier Elementary (7), Gautier High (28), Gautier Middle (20), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (16), Ocean Springs High (36), Ocean Springs Middle (7), Ocean Springs Upper (9), Pascagoula High (48), Resurrection Middle/High (8), Singing River Academy (8), St. Martin East (7), St. Martin High (51), St. Martin Middle (26), Trent Lott Academy (6), Vancleave High (53), Vancleave Middle (17), Vancleave Upper (14), and Colmer Middle (12). An additional 18 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 26 schools/departments in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Of those, seven reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Five schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. New outbreaks were reported at Pearl River Central High (1) and Pearl River Central Middle (1).
A total of 46 staff members in eight schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure. A total of 177 students at five schools were quarantined for the week.
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus includes the following: PRCDS Maintenance/Custodial Staff (6), Poplarville Middle (6), Pearl River Central Elementary (17), Pearl River Central High (8), Pearl River Central Middle (9), and PRCSD Administrative Offices (18). An additional five schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County includes Pearl River Central Elementary (14), Pearl River Central High (34), Pearl River Central Middle (18), Picayune Memorial High (25), Poplarville Middle (9), and Poplarville High (13). An additional four schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of four schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Four schools each reported between 1-5 new positive cases in teachers/staff. Seven students at Stone High reported new confirmed cases this week. An additional three schools reported between 1-5 new positive cases. No new outbreaks were reported.
Two teachers/staff were quarantined at two schools during the week. The four schools reported a total of 181 students who quarantined during the week.
The number of teachers who tested positive virus since the start of the school year includes the following: Perkinston Elementary (12), Stone Elementary (18). Two additional schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff since school started.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students includes the following: Perkinston Elementary (6), Stone Elementary (12), Stone High (23), and Stone Middle (14).
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the affected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
