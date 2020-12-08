Nearly $55K in misused funds returned to City of Pascagoula following $14 million deficit

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Over two years ago, newly elected officials in Pascagoula found themselves at the center of a budget fiasco when a financial audit revealed a $14 million deficit. That deficit was caused by the misuse of public funds by two former city leaders, said state officials.
Now, thanks to an investigation by State Auditor Shad White, nearly $55,000 has been returned to the city.
On Tuesday, White announced that former city comptroller Robert Parker and former city manager Joseph Huffman had paid their respective demands totaling $54,215.17 in full.
“As always, I’m proud of the work of the team at the Auditor’s office to return money to the taxpayers,” White said. “What we do is not for show. We investigate, move cases to completion, and successfully return money to where it belongs.”
White issued demand letters to both Parker and Huffman in June 2019 following the audit, ordering Parker to pay more than $47,000 and Huffman to pay just under $7,000.
Those amounts were determined after investigators revealed that the city lost more than $31,500 in interest due to mismanaged bond money, which resulted in the city’s coffers appearing to show a $14 million deficit. Investigative and administrative fees, as well as interest, were also added to the amount of money the two former city leaders were ordered to pay.
As of Dec. 8, that money had been paid in full and returned to the taxpayers, said White.
“The taxpayers of Pascagoula should know that $14 million is not missing from their bank account, but millions in bond money was spent on general operations in 2014 and 2017,” White said in June 2019.
Following the investigation, Jackson County grand jurors declined to indict Huffman or Parker, finding no evidence that the money was spent on anything but city expenses.
