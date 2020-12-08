Long Beach High instructors juggle lesson plans due to COVID-19 quarantine

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Staying home and logging on instead of heading to class. That’s what students at Long Beach High School are doing from now until they return from Christmas break after 14 students tested positive for COVID-19.
That means it’s virtual learning for the kids, and lots of lesson plan adjustments for teachers.
“Everything we had planned up to this point is kind of moot. At this point you have to make adjustments, you have to think on your feet, you have to make changes on the fly,” said Gary Stone.
Stone’s geometry lessons will now done through the camera lens. And the plans he had for broadcast journalism students to learn non-linear editing are on hold indefinitely. He and others know it’s all part of new curriculum called Teaching During A Pandemic 101.
“You end up with having to do this split thing with having to teach the same material in class that you’re having to teach to these same kids at home. So you’re having to come up with different ways to teach that you’re not normally used to,” Stone added.
Down the hall in Justin Greer’s dual credit ELA Class, it’s Shakespeare online instead of theater in the round.
“Transitioning to this, it’s not as hard for me because I can set up Zoom or Goggle Meets and we’re doing very similar things,” Greer said. “Obviously, not having them in the room is always not as fun.”
We’re told Long Beach High School will make up their state testing when they return from Christmas break.
