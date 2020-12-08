Chilly tonight but not as cold as last night

We are going to stay in a dry pattern for the rest of the work week. We will see another front approaching by the weekend which will bring more humidity and a chance for rain.
Tonight will be chilly, but it will not be as cold as it was last night or the night before. We may see some patchy fog in the overnight and early morning hours. We are going to feel a gradual warm-up through the week. We will see higher rain chances heading into the weekend, too.
The MS Gulf Coast Marathon is this weekend. The forecast looks damp, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing of the rain and frontal passage.
The rain amounts are expected to be light, less than a half-inch of rain, over the next week. The rain is associated with a cold front, and the temperatures will fall behind the front for Sunday. The question is: will the rain stick around for Sunday? We will keep you updated.