Hurricane Zeta debris removal making progress across Harrison County

On Sunday, the crews picked up a record 184 loads of debris in Biloxi, well over the daily average of 100 loads. They were aided by some extra trucks that day, plus they focused only on vegetative debris. Those tree limbs and trunks are the bulk of what is being collected in the wake of Hurricane Zeta. They are then deposited at their debris management site, which is located at the former Beauvoir Elementary School, where it is ground into a coarse mulch, reducing it to a quarter of its original volume.