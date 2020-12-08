Hurricane Zeta debris removal making progress across Harrison County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Weeks after Hurricane Zeta left behind a big mess in South Mississippi, debris removal trucks are still working hard to clean up the damage.
When you see the phrase “Do Not Delay” on the trucks picking up debris across Harrison County, that means get out of the way so they can do their work as quick as they can.
“They’re working seven days a week,” said Clayton Young, regional manager for Crowder Gulf, the primary contractor for debris cleanup in Biloxi, Gulfport, D’Iberville and Harrison and Jackson Counties. “These guys, they’re hard at work at the crack of dawn and don’t stop until the sun goes down. So we’re trying to get this all picked up as fast as we can, that’s always the name of the game.
On Sunday, the crews picked up a record 184 loads of debris in Biloxi, well over the daily average of 100 loads. They were aided by some extra trucks that day, plus they focused only on vegetative debris. Those tree limbs and trunks are the bulk of what is being collected in the wake of Hurricane Zeta. They are then deposited at their debris management site, which is located at the former Beauvoir Elementary School, where it is ground into a coarse mulch, reducing it to a quarter of its original volume.
“This is just an effort to reduce,” Young said. “It expedites the project because we can bring all this material in that’s down here on the peninsula into a location that’s close by. We can pick it up off the street a heck of a lot quicker that way. Then we reduce it so it doesn’t overwhelm the landfill. They can use it as top cover or however they see fit. So it’s just a recycling process in a way,” said Young.
The city recently increased its estimate of total Zeta debris to 250,000 cubic yards, which is a 50,000 cubic yard increase over the original estimate.
True North Emergency Management monitors the debris removal for the city.
“We ensure what is hauled out meets FEMA guidelines for all the materials,” explained True North debris supervisor Bobby Wells Jr.
The company has a monitor with each truck that makes sure they are only picking up vegetative material to deliver to the DMS. There is also a monitor at the DMS to check the trucks are full when they come in and empty when they leave.
The non-vegetative debris and those piles of mixed debris must be hauled directly to the Waste Management landfill on Hudson-Krohn Road which takes more driving time.
“We can pick it up, but it has to go over to the landfill. We pick up the vegetative to start up with and pick up the C&D or the mixed piles later.”
While most residents did a good job of separating their debris by type, those that didn’t slow the process.
“You will always run across a pile, several piles, that are mixed, and that’s fine,” said Young. “But it is a lot better to separate it for us and for the whole process in general. That’s really the best way to help us expedite the process.”
Crews hopes to finish their first sweep of the city before they break for Christmas, then they will return for a final check for missed debris.
The city of Biloxi web site features a page that tracks where crews picked up Hurricane Zeta debris the previous day.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.