Another Coast Mardi Gras club cancels parade, events for 2021

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The recent surge in COVID-19 is causing organizers and groups across South Mississippi to cancel events until the pandemic eases up.
The latest victim is Biloxi’s Second Liners Mardi Gras Club, which announced all eight of its main events will be canceled in 2021.
“All of our events are where the public comes together,” president Anthony Mitchell said.
The groups leaders say health concerns were the reason for the decision, and now they have to deal with the consequence of financial strain.
Mitchell said, “We won’t be able to have any of our fundraisers. All of those are done.”
The news has members adjusting travel plans and carnival preparations, but leaders say the cancelations were the right call.
Business manager Debra Magee said, “It’s really not a big issue for me to say, ‘Oh I’m not going to have Mardi Gras.’ Right now, my biggest concern is being safe.”
Club leaders say that while the pandemic might have impacted events both this year and next year, it hasn’t changed their commitment to their community.
“We take pride in being able to give back,” Mitchell said.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped Second Liners from giving a helping hand.
“We’re still doing our community service work,” Magee said.
While the plan is to have projects continue as scheduled next year, they could look different like they did this year.
“We’re still doing what we do. It’s the lack of members coming out because of COVID,” said Magee.
As the Second Liners prepare for another year with impacts from the health crisis, members are hopeful for 2022.
“Normal procedures will fall right back into place,” vice president Herbert Winchester said. “People will start buying the beads again and getting ready for the parades.”
The last time the group did not hold any events was 15 years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
