Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue

The statue was the latest in a long list of Confederate tributes to be removed across the U.S. in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the racial justice movement that followed. The college, which had resisted calls to remove the Jackson statue over the summer, changed course in October after The Washington Post published a story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at VMI, the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S.