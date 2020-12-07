South Mississippi’s shining stars (12/06/2020)

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With the high school football season now in the rear view mirror, that means winter sports are well underway and in full swing. Mix in an official signing day coming soon and it’s a busy time for some of the coast’s finest. Let’s take a look at who are just some of this week’s South Mississippi’s Shining Stars.
-Nine officials - all from South Mississippi - made up the officiating crew who worked the MHSAA 5A state championship football game.
-D’Iberville senior Kaydee Smith signed to continue her softball career at MGCCC.
-Long Beach senior Breeauna Troup signed to continue her softball career at Mississippi Valley State.
-Long Beach senior Lauren Bennett signed to continue her soccer career at Southern Mississippi.
