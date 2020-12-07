Private citizens group wants to see Harrison County as a walkable community

Washed out and buckled sidewalks are what visitors and residents alike have to work with if they want to exercise on more than 20 miles of Harrison County’s waterfront. The Harrison County Active Living Initiative (HCALI) completed a survey just last year asking locals and tourists what were their main concerns with using the sidewalks along Highway 90. The two top answers... safety and disrepair of concrete. Initiative committee member Dave Dennis said the reasons for the badly needed repairs are many.