Ole Miss and Texas A&M postponed

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss will have another week off before taking on LSU, thanks to COVID-19.
The Southeastern Conference has announced that the December 12 matchup between Ole Miss and Texas A&M has been postponed due to “positive tests, contact tracing and quarantine of individuals within (the) Ole Miss football program.”
It was not known whether the game would be rescheduled.
The SEC said rescheduling would be “contingent on any cancellation of December 19 games due to COVID.”
The game was an away game for Ole Miss.
The Rebels are set to take on the LSU Tigers on December 19.
If the game is not reset, it would be declared a no-contest, according to the SEC’s website.
