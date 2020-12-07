Long Beach High School moves to all virtual classes until Christmas break

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach High School is moving to all virtual classes after 14 students tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
The impact of those 14 confirmed positive cases is widespread at the high school, with more than 135 students currently identified as close contacts.
A statement posted on the school district’s website reads, “In an abundance of caution to keep our kids, staff, and community as safe as possible, LBHS will be moved to full virtual classes effective immediately through December 18, 2020. Teachers will make contact with all students beginning tomorrow to distribute assignments and materials for the remainder of the semester.”
Friday, December 18, was set to be the last day of school before Christmas break, so essentially students won’t step foot back in the high school until 2021. All state testing at the high school will resume after the break.
The Long Beach High School basketball team was supposed to play at George County Tuesday night. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Long Beach High School athletic director tells WLOX News all sports activities for the high school are canceled through December 18.
