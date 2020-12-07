Gulfport Seabee Base to hold active shooter drill Tuesday morning

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport will be on lockdown for about an hour Tuesday morning while base personnel take part in an active shooter drill.
The lockdown is expected to last for one hour, and happen sometime between 9 a.m. and Noon Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
During this lockdown period, personnel will be required to stop all movement on base (pedestrian and vehicle) and shelter in place. Non-emergency personnel will not be allowed to enter or exit the base during the lockdown.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.