Farewell parade highlights EOC Director Rupert Lacy’s career of service

“Each adventure brings a new challenge, and that’s just one of those that you kind of have to take them, and kind of like an onion, you have to peel it back one layer at a time and you remember or you see what were the interesting parts and what you did learn,” Lacy added. “One of the key things is that it gave me a good feel of confidence that the team we’ve put together over the years was able to stand up in this COVID/very extreme active hurricane season.”