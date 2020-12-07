Farewell parade highlights EOC Director Rupert Lacy’s career of service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From ice storms, to oil spills, to countless land-falling tropical storms and hurricanes, Rupert Lacy has been at the controls for Harrison County’s Emergency Management Agency.
Lacy recently announced his retirement, and Monday both his work and career were celebrated at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Thanks to COVID-19, he got a retirement farewell parade lap around the courthouse, complete with well-wishes and and a few comical signs and masks referencing Lacy’s dedicated 13 years at the helm.
“New technology brings new people, new challenges, and I’m kind of from the old school. So let’s let the new school take over and do what we have to do,” said Lacy, who’s helped Harrison County weather all kind of storms, from natural, to manmade.
That commitment to safety was also recognized by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
“Each adventure brings a new challenge, and that’s just one of those that you kind of have to take them, and kind of like an onion, you have to peel it back one layer at a time and you remember or you see what were the interesting parts and what you did learn,” Lacy added. “One of the key things is that it gave me a good feel of confidence that the team we’ve put together over the years was able to stand up in this COVID/very extreme active hurricane season.”
