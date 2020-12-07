Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could soon be on the way for Mississippi’s front-line workers in their battle against the coronavirus.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted that the state should have around 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “by next week.”
He said the FDA is expected to meet Thursday to review the vaccine, and more data will be available after that.
News comes as new cases of COVID-19 remains high. Sunday, more than 1,200 new infections were reported, down from than 1,900 on December 5.
Meanwhile, Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy is urging Mississippi mayors to take the vaccination and to encourage their constituents to do the same.
“This virus has caused illness and death and can be passed on to those who do not get protected by the vaccine,” he said in a statement. “It’s time to inspire hope by echoing what our top science and medical advisors are saying and ‘take the shot.’”
A copy of the mayor’s proclamation is shown below.
