Collaborative community effort shields the less fortunate from frigid lows

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Temperatures continue to drop as 2020 nears its end, often exposing those less fortunate to harsh and cold conditions. Some in the community are going above and beyond to help those seeking safety and shelter in Harrison County.
Coast Transit Authority provides a ride to those headed to the shelter in search of an escape from the low temperatures. Once inside, a member of Swetman Security explains the rules, asks if the individual has experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, and checks their temperatures. Then individuals are able to settle in.
Soon after, Loaves and Fishes provides and cooks the group some food.
The visitors are able to enjoy some warmth as the Harrison County Board of Supervisors turns up the heat to keep everyone comfortable, capping off a collaborative effort to keep people safe and warm during the cold holiday season.
“We are so grateful for the partnership we have between the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, the Coast Transit Authority, and Loaves and Fishes to make sure this happens and to be able to help our fellow man,” said Windfield Swetman of Swetman Security.
The team is quick to give credit to one another.
“I definitely couldn’t do it without Windy and his team here to help out. He has kind of been directing me on what I should be doing and what I need to do and where I need to be. So without them, CTA, we couldn’t make it possible,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Leslie Ramon.
None are happier with the effort than the individuals who gain a sense of security and warmth for a night.
“If it weren’t for this shelter tonight in D’Iberville we would be out sleeping in the cold, running around in the cold. But thank God almighty that this is a blessing that come forward to all of us,” said Shirley Johnson.
The shelter can operate with as many as 90 cots in the facility, but due to COVID-19 restrictions only 36 cots are allowed inside.
Windy Swetman and the rest of the team have been operating the shelter for ten years now, and are happy to provide a service to those in need.
