CDC funds JSU campaign to reduce number of African Americans contracting COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The African American community is being highly impacted by the Coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control Foundation recognizes the crisis and is funding a JSU marketing campaign to curb the disproportionate number of cases in the Black community.
“I hope that this will help flatten the curve and to save lives,” said Tameka Stewart.
She is working on her doctorate in Behavioral Health at Jackson State University in the School of Public Health.
The elementary school teacher is among a group of JSU students meeting by Zoom on the CDC campaign to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases among African Americans in central Mississippi.
“I try to look on the bright side and the bright side for me as a public health professional is well I can do what I can to get the word out to help people live safe and practice safety and live a more healthy life in spite of the challenges we face,” said Stewart.
Jackson State has the only School of Public Health in the state.
It received $420,000 from the CDC in the cooperative agreement.
Dr. Girmay Berhie is dean of the College of Health Sciences and the principal investigator of the PR/media effort.
Digital and standard billboards are spreading the messages aimed at 18 to 29 year olds.
“We do real research ad now this is going to be the opportunity for us not only to research but to get out there and help the public in a more transparent way,” said Stewart. “No one wants to hear a 20 minute video on what to do. We have to be mindful of how we’re speaking and presenting”.
In January the first in a series of six town hall meeting will be held on Facebook.
