Two arrested after car stolen, infant taken out and left on ground

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two people are in custody after an incident involving an infant Saturday afternoon.
Police say Shakyma Nicole Shaffer, 27, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Conduct toward a Child for leaving an infant unattended in a running, unsecured vehicle and exposing the child to unreasonable risk to his safety.
They say Brandyn Thomas McCaskill, 28, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle after taking the infant out of Shaffer’s vehicle, leaving him on the ground, and stealing the vehicle.
Officers say this happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3685 Ladson Road in North Charleston.
Arrest reports say Schaffer had parked her Buick in the fire lane of the Walmart and went in the building, leaving the vehicle running and unsecured with an infant inside.
During this time, reports say McCaskill opened the back door, removed the infant, and placed him on the ground before getting in the drivers seat and driving off.
Police say bystanders discovered the infant unattended and brought him inside the store where they called the authorities.
While police were on their way, reports say Schaffer realized her vehicle was missing and the infant was inside the store.
Reports say she took the infant and entered a stranger’s vehicle in an attempt to escape the scene.
Officers say Schaffer’s cell phone had been left in the stolen vehicle, which they used to track the car and arrest McCaskill.
The officers that arrested him say McCaskill admitted to taking the vehicle after being read his Miranda rights.
Reports say Schaffer and McCaskill were taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The infant was released to Schaffer’s mother, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
