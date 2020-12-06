Small business vendors hoping holiday sales will end year on positive note

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not long before Christmas but for some small business vendors, there’s no real shopping rush. Most are just hoping to salvage something out of this COVID year, and events like Biloxi’s Holiday Market can help.
Sandra Cannette is on the hunt for Biloxi Main Street ornaments. And Biloxi’s Holiday Market is the place to find them, but this year’s version was special.
“This year, I did a special little small tree with all the Main Street ornaments on it,” said Cannette. “So, I wanted to make sure I got this year’s because it is the witch weather vane, which is on my building.”
Cannette is owner of Ellzey’s Hardware, and she knows what this opportunity means to her and other local merchants.
She added this suggestion on shopping small and shopping smart this holiday season:
“Just for everybody to please stay safe, and wash your hands,” said Cannette. “Do the things that you’re supposed to do. Try to stay apart when you can. But, please don’t let it stop you from buying your items local and going to small businesses, because we depend on your dollars.”
Veronica Lee and her daughter, Hannah, also love in-person shopping. But, COVID-19 has made things more difficult.
“Yeah, it just makes everything a little harder,” Hannah said. “Everything’s just harder with the pandemic. It’s harder to get out.”
Veronica also added “And they’re not doing the things they normally do.”
Kitty Tripp, owner of Glitzy Gull Jewelry agreed, and it has hurt because vendor events are her only way to sell.
“We know this will end someday, but it has presented a hardship for a lot of people,” said Tripp. “It’d be nice if more people came out to this, but a lot of people aren’t coming out anywhere.”
Sharon Garner, owner of GG’s Jewelry, was one of the original vendors at the Holiday Market, which was reduced this year to 20 vendors from about 80 in previous years.
“It makes me feel sick,” said Garner. “Because everybody came and enjoyed and was able to be together, and that’s just not happening now.”
But, they all hoped to see something positive for the end of the year, including Robin Santana, owner of Santana Pottery.
“This is actually our first weekend out trying to sell some stuff,” said Santana. “And, there’s been a little bit of traffic here. I’ve been happy. It’s better than I’ve done all year long.”
The Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20 at the Biloxi Visitors Center.
