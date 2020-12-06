One family goes above and beyond with indoor Christmas decorations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are just 19 days until Christmas and one family started their countdown a little earlier this year decorating before Thanksgiving.
Holidays are not the same as we continue to fight against COVID-19, but the Conwill family said that should encourage everyone to get into the holiday cheers to celebrate even more. Throughout neighborhoods, many people have put up Christmas decorations in the yard, but the Conwills said decorating inside really gets them in the Christmas spirit.
Right when you walk in from the front door, you spot the Christmas tree in the corner and that’s just one of about 20 in their house. Then, the fireplace catches your eye with festive stockings and other decors hanging above those. Joey Conwill said out of the 12 years of decorating, this year was the icing on the cake to go above and beyond.
“No year, like any year like this year needed to feel good more,” said Joey. “I even decorated early this year before Thanksgiving because it was great to have the family over and to have all of this out-you can’t be sad. You can’t think about the bad things.”
COVID-19 changed a lot of holiday traditions for many families but the Conwills said celebrating the holidays are important, you just have to be safe while doing so.
“Mostly just close family members will be over here,” Joey said. “You have some sick family ones so we try to be careful with them but celebrate the holidays because that’s important, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”
George Conwill said supporting his wife’s decorative habits isn’t too bad on his wallet since they plan in advance.
“This is cheaper than her shoes so I’m okay with that,” George said. “We try to buy one or two decorative items a year so we kind of spread it out over 12 years, so it’s been ok. The real difficulty is where do we store it all.”
Some of their holiday decorations hold tradition, like the framed art going into George’s man cave with the family’s birthdays, but other decorations they said just make the holidays a little jollier.
Out of all the decorations, Joey said it’s hard for her to choose what’s her favorite, leading her to say.
“Well I like all of it,” said Joey. “I do have my special rooms, I like my slivers and my gold but I do like the things that I have in the kitchen. I love all of it I guess.”
