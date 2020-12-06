LSU surrenders season-high 55 points against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Just one season removed from grabbing a massive win in Tuscaloosa, it was a complete 180-degree flip of a performance for the Tigers.
The defense gave up 470 yards and 45 points in the first half alone, Alabama scored on all seven of its first-half drives, and only punted once all game. Offensively, the Tigers were 5-16 on third downs, and gained just 98 yards rushing on 27 attempts.
“I promised myself we were going to go through the end of the season and then evaluate everything,” head coach Ed Orgeron said when asked about his views on the state of the program. “We just have to get better. I think we have talent, as opposed to some places. I have to do a better job of recruiting. We beat them last year because we had an excellent offensive scheme and because we had the Heisman Trophy-winner at quarterback. We still have to get better at defense, offense and special teams.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.