‘He is a true fighter’: Pine Hill police officer shot while serving warrant released from hospital

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pine Hill police officer who was shot multiple times early Friday morning while attempting to serve a warrant has been released from the hospital.
Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha Gailes said Ricky Pugh Jr. was released from USA Hospital in Mobile Saturday afternoon. He was trying to serve a warrant against a man wanted for attempted murder.
The suspect, Ida Robinson, has since been arrested and transported to the county jail on the original charge.
Pugh was serving the warrant around 1 a.m. with Wilcox County Sheriff’s deputies when he was struck by gunfire, according to Gailes.
Gailes said Pugh was shot three times, once in the left hand and twice in his right leg. The surgeon was unable to save his left pinky, but the gunshot wounds to his leg will eventually heal.
The chief is proud.
“I am very proud to know that he is a true fighter! A fighter, who got shot down, but found strength to get back up! Officer Pugh, while injured inside the residence, found enough strength to call dispatch to advise he was down,” said Gailes in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.