Poplarville arrives in Jackson for state title game

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville’s football team has arrived in Jackson just one day before the Hornets will square off with Louisville in search for their first ever state title.
It’s a rematch of the 2018 state championship game, but this time around, Poplarville is looking for a reverse of fortune. This year’s senior class has been to three consecutive state title games, and the program itself has now represented the southern half of the state in four of the last five - and the opportunity to send themselves out with a bang is an opportunity they are not taking for granted.
“We’d like to go out on top, with success,” senior linebacker Hunter Martin said. “To play all these games and get here, all this work, I’d like to end it with a victory.”
“They’ve done an excellent job,” head coach Jay Beech said. “Couldn’t be more proud of our players for what they’ve accomplished so far, and what we hope to accomplish Saturday.”
