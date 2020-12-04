Rain moving out, turning cooler & dry

Before sunrise, some temperatures as warm as the upper 60s in parts of South Mississippi closer to the Alabama line. But, much cooler air is arriving this morning from the west and parts of South Mississippi have already fallen into the upper 40s closer to the Louisiana line. Expect a cool and cloudy morning with a few isolated showers. This afternoon should be dry and breezy and skies will gradually become clearer as temperatures climb back into the 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the upper 30s. Saturday looks nice, dry, and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday may be cloudier as an upper disturbance moves eastward across the Gulf Coast region and there will be a chance for showers. But, since there shouldn’t be much moisture to work with, any rain amounts on Sunday are expected to be low. Much of next week looks cool and dry. The coldest temperatures next week could be next Tuesday morning and next Wednesday morning when lows may possibly drop to the mid 30s perhaps leading to some frost.