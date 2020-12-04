The pandemic’s stress on the healthcare system is not discouraging to nursing students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is constricted by coronavirus pandemic challenges.
“It is very hard right now to recruit in nurses. It is very hard to recruit in ICU nurses. They are in high demand...,” said Dr. LouAnn with the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
UMMC is not alone. Across the country, and especially in Mississippi, there is a noticeable shortage of nurses.
Associate professor Elise Turner of Belhaven University explained why.
“It’s a technical profession, very highly scientific for some. That may not be the appeal. So it’s a limited pool of people who have both the love of other people to be a nurse and the academic skills and backgrounds,” said Turner.
Belhaven will have about 25-30 nursing graduates per year. Learning about infectious diseases has always been a part of the curriculum -- especially, now.
“Even our beginning students learn how to safely handle infectious materials. To wear the protective clothing, masks, shields, all those things and how to provide care,” said Turner.
It’s a rigorous program for a sought-after job in a brimming work environment. Turner said her students are eager to be a part of it.
“They see a huge opportunity to save lives, to make a tremendous difference. So for them, while this is certainly a time of danger and challenge for them, it’s a time of opportunity to be of use,” said Turner.
