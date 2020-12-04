MGCCC using championship experience ahead of MACCC title

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - This Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs team is as tested as any program in the country, having gone undefeated over the last 799 days.
But some members of the team have championship experience dating back to high school, including Picayune alum and Bulldog running Cameron Thomas - who says while his championship experience with the Maroon Tide certainly helps, there’s no hiding tomorrow’s importance.
“Now, it’s very tough, I face a lot of adversity at times,” Thomas said. “But getting ready for this game - it’s a very big game. There’s a lot at stake. We want to be the big dog. We’re going to come out and play football.”
