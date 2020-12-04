Man wanted in Scott County in custody after police chase crosses state line

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in Scott County, MS is now in custody after a high-speed police chase involving Harrison County deputies crossed state lines.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a Harrison County deputy saw the vehicle and the Scott County license plate and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled eastbound on I-10. The police chase crossed into Jackson County, Alabama, and where it eventually ended near Mobile on I-65.
The suspect is wanted for shooting a guy multiple times and kidnapping a woman. The victim who was shot is still alive but in critical condition, according to authorities.
Sheriff Peterson said he believes the suspect is wanted for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Gulfport Police were also involved in the speed chase, according to WKRG.
