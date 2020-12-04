Hornet nation ready for Saturday 4A championship duel

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday afternoon we’ll know if the Poplarville Hornets will head back to Pearl River County with the high school 4-A state football title.
Friday morning, the team got a rousing outdoor pep rally as it got ready to face Louisville in Saturday’s state championship game in Jackson.
“Our goal is to bring back one extra passenger after the game, and it’s gonna be sitting right next to Coach Beech,” said Chris Dewease, assistant football coach. “It’s gonna be a golden football. We want to be plus one.”
It’s the team’s third straight trip to the championship and fourth in the last five seasons. After the pep rally, the team boarded buses and paraded through the city.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 11.am., and can be seen on our WLOX Bounce channel.
“What you guys have done over the past five years, this community has rallied behind you and this is a time of pandemic, and it’s given us something to look forward to and given this community hope, and you guys have done that,” said Poplarville Mayor Rossi Creel. “Be proud of yourselves, and bring back a ring tomorrow morning.”
