Christmas in the Pass still has charm despite COVID-19 limitations

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The smaller version of Christmas in the Pass still had a lot of kick and also a lot of sound.
A last-minute decision to exclude big portions of the celebration because of COVID-19 concerns didn’t keep Davis Avenue from showing off its Christmas spirit and from people enjoying it.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a lot smaller, a lot less crowded,” said Jennifer Ladner. “But, we’re here mainly for the child, and he’s having a great time.”
Likewise, Vanity Watkins only needed a small portion to be fulfilled by the experience.
“Just spending time with the kids, having fun with the family. That’s all,” said Watkins. “As long as they’re having a good time, that’s all that matters.”
Louisiana resident Lisa Trey is all about Pass Christian, regardless of the party it throws.
“Last year was my first year here and I had a great time,” said Trey. “Came back this year because I watched Hallmark, and this is a Hallmark experience.”
The change also helped shift the focus back to the original intent behind Christmas in the Pass: small businesses.
“Absolutely, the small businesses mean everything to us and it’s been a year of small business struggles,” said Susan Putnam with the Pass Christian Main Street Association. “And anything we can to do support small business is very important.”
A small business like ‘South of I-10′ which is co-owned by Wendy Spratley, but the experience is more than a big sale.
“It’s really not about whether or not we have huge business tonight,” said Spratley. “It’s about being here to support our home town and just enjoy the Christmas spirit.”
And to do it as safely as possible.
“The only thing we want to spread here tonight is Christmas joy.” said Putnam.
The second leg of Christmas in the Pass is still on Saturday as scheduled with Christmas in the Pass Market beginning at 9 a.m. and the parade at 1 p.m.
