Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor

Breonna Taylor was shot dead during an LMPD narcotics raid at her Louisville home back in March.
By John P. Wise | December 4, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 12:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Prosecutors Advisory Council ruled Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint a special prosecutor in the Breonna Taylor case.

Unhappy with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to directly charge any of the three Louisville Metro police officers involved in Taylor’s death, her mother, Tamika Palmer, requested a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the state’s PAC announced during a virtual call that based on Kentucky law, the group cannot fulfill Palmer’s request.

LMPD officers shot and killed the 26-year-old Taylor during a narcotics raid at her home in March. Cameron announced in September that one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into nearby apartments. He has since been fired.

The other two officers involved in the raid, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

