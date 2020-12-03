Scattered showers today, tonight, and tomorrow morning

Not quite as cold this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s and upper 40s instead of freezing like yesterday morning. Today’s high temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s which will be less chilly than yesterday when we only hit about 60. Bring your rain jacket today. A rain system moving in from the west will keep us under higher rain chances today, tonight, and tomorrow. Currently, our highest rain chances over the next 24 hours appear to be from 2 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. Any wet weather should come to an end by Friday afternoon. And a cool and dry pattern is in store for the weekend into the first half of next week.